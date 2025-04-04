Commanded attacks on UNESCO sites in Odesa: SBU declared the suspicion to Russian admirals

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicions in absentia to two Russian admirals and their subordinate. According to the investigation, they commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa.

This is reported by SBU.

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence and expert opinions on Russian military personnel who could have commanded air strikes on Odesa on November 5, 2023. Then the occupiers shelled UNESCO World Heritage sites located in the city center.

As a result of the enemy attack, historic buildings were damaged, including the Potocki Palace and the Boffo House. According to the case materials, the order for the attack was given by Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Then his deputy, Vice Admiral Arkadii Romanov, planned the strike and gave the appropriate order to his subordinate. This is Colonel Alexei Shcherbakov, who commands the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

That day, the occupiers hit Odessa with a medium-range anti-ship missile of the 3M55 "Onyx" type. Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service in absentia reported Sokolov, Romanov, and Shcherbakov to the authorities on suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

