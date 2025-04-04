In “Diia” soldiers will get married outside the queue

The government has approved a resolution that allows military personnel to get married in the "Diia" app without waiting in line.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Diia" will launch a priority registration for "Marriage Online" for military personnel, they will separately book the date of the ceremony. To use this service, you need to:

authenticate through the "Army+" application;

select "Marriage online";

get access to choosing the date and time of the wedding in "Diia".

The initiators of the marriage should be military personnel. When their application is approved by the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens (DRACS), a notification with details of the online ceremony will be sent to the "Diia" application.

Online marriage in "Diia" was launched last year. Thanks to this service, 4 thousand couples have already been able to get married. In total, Ukrainians have already submitted 19 thousand applications for marriage through "Diia".

Ukrainians who can apply for a marriage in “Diia”:

over 18 years old;

have a verified tax number;

have an ID card or passport in "Diia";

are not in another marriage;

if divorced — there is data about this in civil register.

If necessary, the marriage application can be canceled and resubmitted at any convenient time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.