Ukrainiansʼ debts on microloans increased 1.7 times over the year

Ukrainians signed over 8.3 million loan agreements for a total amount of UAH 51.69 billion in 2024. Although the number of signed agreements remained almost unchanged compared to 2023, the volume of loans increased by as much as 27%.

Such data is provided by the digital government data analysis service "Opendatabot".

The average amount of microloans also increased over the year — by 26%. If in 2023, the average loan from microfinance organizations was UAH 4 926, then last year the average loan was already at the level of UAH 6 217.

On average, microcredit organizations issued 693 thousand loans per month, but the number of microcredits varied from month to month. The largest number of microcredits was taken in the third quarter: about 729 thousand loans per month. At the end of the year, they began to lend less — about 691 thousand loans per month, however, they began to close the accumulated debts.

Last year, Ukrainians not only took out more loans, but also accumulated debts. Over the first three quarters, microloan debt doubled: from UAH 9.3 billion to UAH 18.47 billion. By the end of the year, the debt had decreased by UAH 2.7 billion. The total debt to MFIs at the beginning of 2025 is UAH 15.77 billion. This is 1.7 times, or UAH 6.47 billion, more than at the beginning of 2024.

