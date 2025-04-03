Air defense and artillery. Denmark reported new military assistance to Ukraine

Denmark is providing a new military aid package to Ukraine worth €871 million (DKK 6.7 billion). The aid will be delivered over the period 2025-2027.

This was reported by the government press service.

Air defense, artillery, and financial support for the Ukrainian Air Force are the main elements of the new aid package, which will be the 25th from Denmark.

For the period 2025–2027, Denmark plans to allocate €182 million (1.4 billion Danish kroner) to financially support the supply of artillery and ammunition through allies.

The money will also be used to strengthen air defense, support the Drone Coalition, and the IT Coalition.

In 2026-2027, additional funds will be allocated for further contributions to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry according to the “Danish model”. This will allow the Danish Ministry of Defense to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side earlier on financing long-term needs. €260 million (2 billion Danish kroner) is earmarked for this direction.

In 2024, Denmark transferred approximately €572 million (4.4 billion Danish kroner) to support the Ukrainian defense industry through the "Danish model".

