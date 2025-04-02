Secretary General Mark Rutte: NATO plays an advisory role in the work of the “coalition of the willing”

The North Atlantic Alliance is providing advice to states that are members of the "coalition of the willing", which is working on a plan to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference on the eve of the summit of foreign ministers of NATO member states, a Babel correspondent reports.

"I myself participated in some of these meetings in London and in Paris. Since I will be on a business trip, the Deputy Secretary-General will participate in the meeting next week and we will be there to give advice," Rutte said.

In his opinion, the Allianceʼs participation is necessary to explain the consequences of certain decisions and indicate what they mean for the protection of the territories of the intergovernmental organization.

The Coalition of the Willing is a group of international allies seeking to help end the fighting in Ukraine. Plans may include the deployment of peacekeeping forces by some countries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.