Tinder has a bot that teaches users how to flirt successfully

Dating platform Tinder has added a chatbot that you can flirt with. The app wants to attract new users and improve their flirting skills.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The game chatbot is powered by artificial intelligence from OpenAI. By interacting with the chatbot, which initiates one of the dating options, users will receive points for showing curiosity and warmth during the conversation. And in the end, they will be able to "win" if the virtual interlocutor agrees to go on a date.

Users will be limited to five attempts per day, and each “round” of the game will last about three minutes. These restrictions are intended to “prevent over-reliance” on communicating with romantic AIs.

“The goal of these games is to give users a fun, judgment-free space to experiment and a way to gain confidence before they start chatting in real life,” says Tinder’s vice president of product, growth and revenue Hillary Payne.

Tinder has been banking on “zoomers”, who make up about half of the app’s user base. In particular, with the help of mini-games, the company hopes to increase engagement and restore popularity growth that began to decline in 2023.

So far, the new feature is only available to users from the US and only on Apple devices.

