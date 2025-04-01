Poll: Most Ukrainians say Europe is an ally, but the US is tired and pressing for concessions

The majority of Ukrainians (64%) consider Europe to be an ally of Ukraine that wants peace on acceptable terms; 28% do not think so.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

As for the US, according to the latest data, 67% of respondents believe that they are tired of Ukraine and are pressing for concessions. 24% believe that the US is an ally that wants an acceptable peace.

In addition, the number of those who believe that under the US President Donald Trump, we should expect a rather unfair or completely unfair peace in Ukraine has increased — this was the response of 58% of respondents polled on February 14 — March 4.

During the re-poll on March 12-22, there were only slightly fewer of them, and still the majority expressed critical opinions — 55%.

According to the latest data, only 18% expect a rather fair or completely fair peace, and another 21% believe that it will be partly fair, partly not.

The number of people who believe that Trumpʼs coming to power is good for Ukraine has also decreased. While in December there were 54% of them, now there are only 19%. In contrast, 73% of respondents say that it is bad for Ukraine (it was 21%).

The results of the KIIS research are based on two surveys conducted by telephone interviews among the adult population of Ukraine in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. The first survey was conducted on February 14 — March 4, 2025 and surveyed 2,029 respondents (statistical error 2.4%).

The second survey was conducted on March 12-22, 2025, and 1,326 respondents were surveyed (statistical error 2.5%).

