A man attacked people with a knife in Amsterdam a few days ago. Police suppose he is Ukrainian

On Thursday, March 27, a man with a knife attacked a crowd of people in Amsterdam — police suppose he was Ukrainian.

This is reported by the NOS publication.

It was difficult to identify the man — he had documents with more than one name. Ultimately, law enforcement officers suspect a 30-year-old Ukrainian citizen from the Donetsk region of being responsible for the attack.

It is currently unclear whether he is from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk or the occupied territories. He checked into a hotel in Amsterdam the day before the attack, on Wednesday.

During the attack, he injured four people and himself — two of the victims were seriously injured.

A British passerby stopped the man on the street. The passerby pushed him to the ground and sat on him until the police arrived.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police have not yet determined a motive for the attack. The man will appear before investigators on Tuesday, April 1. The results will determine whether he will remain in custody longer.

A specialized criminal department and terrorism experts were involved in the investigation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.