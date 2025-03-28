WP: The US temporarily extends investigation into mass abductions of Ukrainian children by Russia

The US has temporarily reversed its decision to suspend the Conflict Observatory initiative, which monitored the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing congressional aides familiar with the matter.

This initiative, funded by the US government and led by the Humanities Research Laboratory at Yale University, helped track thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Conflict Observatory tracked the deportation of children using satellite imagery, biometric data, and other digital tools, which was used as evidence, including at the International Criminal Court (ICC).