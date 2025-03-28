The EU has imposed new sanctions against Belarus. Who is affected?

The EU has imposed new sanctions against Belarus — they concern 25 people and 7 organizations responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Belarus, supporting the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, and contributing to internal repression and human rights violations.

This is stated on the website of the Council of Europe.

The sanctions list includes the leader of the ruling party with the most seats in parliament, Oleh Roman, 9 judges who made politically motivated decisions in the cases of opposition activists, as well as members of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, including the deputy chairman and secretary.

The EU has also imposed sanctions on prominent members of the Belarusian Presidentʼs Property Management Department, a government body that reports directly to Lukashenko and generates revenue and profits for the regime. The sanctions also target companies and businessmen who support and benefit from the regime of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Among them are the online gambling company Ridotto and its owner Dmitrii Shvedko, the company Belarusian Lotteries and its director Mykola Dzenisenko. The sanctions list also includes enterprises of the military-industrial complex: OJSC Planar with its director Sergei Avakov, the Plant of Precision Electromechanics and its director Yuriy Chorny, as well as OJSC Integral.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the agricultural company Tsybulka-Bel, which used forced labor from prisoners — this was agreed to by the Belarusian authorities, which is a violation of human rights.

Those on the sanctions list have their assets frozen and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with financial support. They are also barred from entering or crossing the EU territory. In total, the European Union sanctions against Belarus now cover 310 people and 46 companies.

