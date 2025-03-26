Russians and Belarusians banned from voting in local elections in Estonia

The Estonian parliament — the Riigikogu — has voted in favor of constitutional amendments that deprive citizens of Russia and Belarus of the right to vote in local elections.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The Riigikogu supported the Constitutional Committeeʼs proposal to urgently amend the Constitution. 93 deputies voted in favor, and seven voted against. A two-thirds majority of the members of the Riigikogu, i.e. at least 68 votes, is required to pass a bill amending the Constitution.

The initial version of the draft law provided that Estonian citizens, stateless persons, and citizens of European Union and NATO countries could participate in local council elections.

Now there will be an amendment to the law that abolishes the right to vote in local elections for third-country nationals residing in Estonia. And from the next elections after the upcoming ones, stateless people will also lose this right. Local council elections will be held in October 2025. In addition, the amendment excludes the right to vote for citizens of NATO countries from the draft law.

Thus, in the upcoming elections, citizens of Estonia, EU countries, and stateless people will be able to vote, but starting from the next elections, only citizens of Estonia and the EU will be able to vote.

Current legislation states that in addition to Estonian and EU citizens, foreigners who have a long-term residence permit or the right to permanent residence in Estonia, have reached the age of 16 on election day, and have a permanent residence in a specific city can also participate in local elections.

