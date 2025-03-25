Ukraine will abandon the calculation of the official hryvnia exchange rate against the Russian and Belarusian rubles

Starting March 31, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will abandon calculating the official hryvnia exchange rate against the Russian and Belarusian rubles, as well as some other currencies.

This is reported on the NBU website.

Currently, Ukraine has two lists of currencies for calculating the official exchange rate — daily (33 currencies) and monthly (24 currencies).

The National Bank is going to form one daily currency basket from them, which will include currencies of the first group of the classifier and currencies of countries that provide at least 95% of trade with Ukraine.

The currencies of Russia, Belarus, Brazil, Armenia, Dominican Republic, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Morocco, Taiwan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are being removed from the currency basket.

In addition, the frequency of setting the official hryvnia exchange rate for 11 currencies will be changed from monthly to daily. These include the currencies of Algeria, Thailand, the UAE, Vietnam, Georgia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Bangladesh, and Tunisia.

Thus, the list of foreign currencies for the daily setting of the official hryvnia exchange rate will include 41 currencies and special drawing rights.

The specified list will be adjusted once every three years based on current statistical data on trade.

