He was in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and helped the Russians in the Kursk region — law enforcements suspect the Ukrainian of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a mole of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) on the border of the Sumy region, who was helping the Russians advance in the Kursk region.

This was reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect turned out to be a mobilized serviceman who was directing enemy fire at units of the Security and Defense Forces in the Kursk direction.

The Russians recruited him through Telegram channels, where he wrote comments in support of the Russian Federation. The man was tasked by Russian military intelligence to integrate into the Ukrainian army to gather intelligence.

To do this, he first mobilized to a military unit in one of the rear areas of Ukraine, and then transferred to a combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which performs tasks in the Kursk region.

There, the defendant prepared coordinates for the aggressorʼs missile and bomb strikes on the locations of Ukrainian troops — he sent photos of Ukrainian weapons, their locations on Google Maps, and wrote additional explanations.

The Russians considered electronic warfare (EW) systems, which protect the forward positions of Ukrainian fighters from drone attacks, to be priority targets.

The Russians also wanted to obtain the coordinates of Ukrainian self-propelled artillery installations that keep Russian army assault groups under fire control.

SBU exposed the Russian agentʼs intentions at the very beginning of his cooperation with Russian intelligence. During this time, they documented his steps and also secured Defense Forces locations.

The suspect was caught red-handed while he was preparing an intelligence report for Russian military intelligence — his phone with an anonymous chat in the messenger, through which he contacted the curator, was confiscated.

Now he is suspected of treason. He is currently being held in custody — the man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

