Argentina to declassify data on Nazis who fled there after World War II

The Argentine government will declassify documents related to Nazis who sought refuge in the country after World War II, according to a decree issued by President Javier Millay.

This is reported by the Argentine newspaper Infobae.

The Argentine president ordered "to make public all documentation that is in any government agency, so that absolutely everything is known, because there is no reason to hide".

Before that, Javier Millay met with the US Republican Senator Stephen Daines, who has long been trying to get all information about Nazis who fled to Argentina made public.

After World War II, many Nazi criminals fled to Argentina and other South American countries. The Argentine government at the time sympathized with the fascist regimes and wanted to use German specialists to develop their country. The Nazis were helped to obtain false documents. In addition, Argentina did not have extradition treaties with most countries.

