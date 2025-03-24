Study: Kremlin used the word “Nazism” over 4 000 times in the media to justify the war

Over the past 12 years (2012-2024), the term "Nazism" appeared in 4 263 news programs on Russiaʼs largest TV channels. After 2022, the frequency of its use increased fourfold. All in order to justify military actions, delegitimize Ukraine, and form anti-Western sentiments.

This is stated in a study that analyzes the role of historical manipulation in shaping public opinion in Russia. The research was conducted with the support of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

Russia uses history to evoke strong emotions in its citizens. Kremlin propaganda specifically reminds people of World War II, creating an image of the enemy.

The study shows that 62% of mentions of “Nazism” in Russian media were presented with emotional coloring, with accusations and insults to incite anger, fear or hatred towards so-called “neo-Nazis”. Only 12% of the reports were neutral or simply presented facts.

In 2012-2013, this term was used in historical contexts in the Russian Federation. The rhetoric changed in 2014 after the Revolution of Dignity, when Russian propaganda began to spread the claim that “neo-Nazis” had seized power in Ukraine. This message has only intensified with each passing year. Russia is actively waging an information war to create the image of Ukraine as a “Nazi state” that needs to be “cleansed” and “liberated”.

In 2022, 54% of anti-Ukrainian stories on Russian television claimed that “Ukrainian Nazis” were committing crimes against civilians. The thesis that “Ukraine is ruled by a Nazi regime” was heard in 16% of stories in 2022, and in 2024 — in 30%.

The most common anti-Ukrainian narrative is “Ukrainian Nazis brutalize civilians,” which accounts for 29% of all negative messages. Also popular are the theses that “Ukrainians are rewriting history” (17%), “a Nazi regime rules Ukraine” (14%), and “Nazi actions are commonplace in modern Ukraine” (14%). Less common claims include government support for neo-Nazi groups (9%) and Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis during World War II (8%).

Russia uses propaganda not only against Ukraine, but also against the West. Of all mentions of Nazism in the Russian media, 43% concern the USA, the EU and NATO. The Kremlin tries to prove that “the West supports neo-Nazis”, “America is fomenting war with the hands of the Nazis”, and “Europe is rewriting history”. Most of these accusations are directed against Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries, which actively support Ukraine.

The role of television in Russian propaganda

Television is the main tool of propaganda in Russia. Among Russians, 64% consider television to be their main source of news, and 50% consider it to be their most reliable source of information. Among older age groups, these figures are even higher, with over 80% using television to get news. People aged 55+ spend an average of five hours a day watching television, two hours of which are spent watching news and political talk shows.

This group of people is the main target audience for propaganda, because they make up the bulk of the voters — about 90% of this demographic group voted in the 2024 presidential election.

The Kremlin creates an image of Russia as the "savior of the world from Nazism". The main message is: "Russia saves Ukraine from Nazism," and it makes up 39% of all propaganda. Also actively used are theses about "protecting the historical truth about World War II" (17%) and "sacred memory of the victims of Nazism" (16%).

Since 2022, the narrative “Russia saves Ukraine from Nazism” has become dominant, covering 80% of all propaganda content. This indicates that Russia is actively interweaving historical themes with modern aggression to justify its actions to its own population.

