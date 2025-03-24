Russian hackers attacked Belgian government websites

Russian hackers from the NoName group carried out DDoS attacks on Belgian government websites.

This was reported by the Belgian television company VRT.

In particular, the MyGov.be service, which allows Belgian citizens to access official documents, and the website of the Walloon parliament were under attack.

On its Telegram channel, the hacker group claims that it is reacting to Belgium’s new €1 billion aid package for Ukraine. These hackers have already attacked Belgian government websites for five consecutive days in October last year. They mainly targeted websites of small municipalities.

The Belgian Cybersecurity Center reported that the attacks target servers, flooding them with requests, ultimately paralyzing their operation. However, these attacks do not allow hackers to steal data.

The Cybersecurity Center learned about the attack this morning and took action. Most of the affected sites are available again. Although it cannot be ruled out that other sites may also be affected by the attack.

