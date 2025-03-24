Russia launches missile strike on Sumy. Dozens of injured, including children (UPD)

The Russians launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy. Dozens of people are reported injured, including children.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh and the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.

The enemy attacked the residential sector and infrastructure facilities, including childrenʼs hospitals. As of 4:00 p.m., 65 people were reported injured, including 14 children.

The Sumy City Council says there are 74 victims, including 13 children. They also noted that energy experts are summarizing data on the effects of the attack on infrastructure. It is currently known that there is no gas supply in 8 houses, hot water and heating in 18, and cold water in 6.

The attack damaged several high-rise buildings and a school. A residential building caught fire. According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administation, the children were in a protective structure and are now being evacuated.

Rescue services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. They are also currently going around the apartments to provide assistance to the victims. Headquarters will be deployed in kindergartens No. 10 and No. 25 to provide assistance.

