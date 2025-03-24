The government has completed payments under the “eSupport” program. Ukrainians received the final 703 million

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has completed payments under the state program "Winter eSupport" based on applications in "Diia" and through partner banks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Ukrainians received the final 703 million hryvnias in aid for applications submitted from February 13 to 28, 2025. Applications were accepted until the last day of February. Applications submitted through Ukrposhta will be processed by the end of April.

14.4 million Ukrainian citizens benefited from the assistance. Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that about 60% of the funds were spent on paying for utilities.

"We also purchased Ukrainian-made medicines, supported Ukrainian book publishing, and donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds can be used until the end of 2025, in particular to support the army," the official says.

The “Winter eSupport” program started on December 1, 2024. This is a one-time payment of 1 000 hryvnias, it was available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money was credited to the National Cashback card. It could be spent on utility bills, medicines, education, donations, tickets, the purchase of military bonds and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

