Russia launched 179 drones over Ukraine — more than half were shot down by air defenses. Here are the consequences of the attack

On the night of March 22, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 179 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 100 enemy drones. Another 63 UAVs did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, Russia launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea and such Russian destinations as Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the south, north, and center of the country.

Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions suffered from the enemy attack.

Late in the evening of March 21, the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As of the morning of March 22, search and rescue operations were over. Two people were killed, 13 more were injured. The attack caused at least three fires. There is damage to private homes and high-rise buildings in the city.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A UAV attack caused a fire on the roof of a warehouse, and in another area, a warehouse building of an agricultural company was damaged in the Kharkiv region. There were also no casualties or injuries, but there was destruction of non-residential premises in the Sumy region.

Falling debris caused a fire on the fourth floor of a four-story building in the Podilsky district of the capital in Kyiv. And in the Vyshhorod district, grass and forest caught fire due to drone debris. The fires were quickly extinguished.

The wreckage of the UAV also fell outside settlements in the Brovarsky and Buchansky districts of the Kyiv region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.