Reuters: UAE to invest $1.4 trillion in US economy over next decade

The United Arab Emirates has committed to a 10-year investment program in the United States worth $1.4 trillion after senior UAE officials met with US President Donald Trump this week.

A White House representative told Reuters about this.

The new program will “significantly increase the UAE’s current investments in the US economy”, in AI, semiconductors, energy and American manufacturing, the official said.

According to him, the agreement was the result of a meeting that Trump held on March 18 with the UAEʼs National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, in the Oval Office, as well as a dinner that Vice President J.D. Vance and several members of the government held with a UAE delegation, which included the heads of the UAEʼs largest sovereign wealth funds and corporations.

The government official reported that the UAE investment fund ADQ, together with the American company Energy Capital Partners, are launching a $25 billion project. This initiative is aimed at developing energy infrastructure and data centers in the United States.

In addition, XRG, the international investment arm of UAE state oil company ADNOC, plans to support natural gas production and exports in the United States. In particular, they will invest in the NextDecade liquefied natural gas production plant located in Texas, the official added.

He also noted that the companies have additional plans to make significant investments in American assets in gas, chemical, energy infrastructure, as well as in low-carbon technology solutions.

