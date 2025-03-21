Icelandʼs Childrenʼs Minister resigns after giving birth to a child by a teenager over 30 years ago

Icelandʼs Minister for Children Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir has resigned after it emerged that she had given birth to a child by a teenager more than 30 years ago.

This is reported by the Icelandic news agency RUV.

As Asthildur Loa Torsdottir later said, she began a relationship with a 15-year-old boy when she was 22. They met in a religious group where the woman worked as a counselor. The child was born a year later, when the boy was 16 and Torsdottir was 23.

"36 years have passed, a lot has changed during this time, and today I would definitely solve these problems differently," the politician emphasized.

Icelandic Prime Minister Kristúrn Frostadóttir called the case serious and added that she only received confirmation of the story on the evening of Thursday, March 20. She immediately summoned the Minister for Childrenʼs Affairs to her office. Prime Minister Ásthilður Lóa Þórsdóttir resigned from her office. However, the woman does not plan to leave parliament.

In Iceland, the age of consent is 15, but if you are a teacher, mentor, employer, or someone is financially dependent on you, it is illegal to have sex with them before they are 18. This can result in up to three years in prison.

