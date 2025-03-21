In Kyiv, SBU exposed officials embezzling tens of millions from the budget for seriously ill Kyiv residents

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the embezzlement of almost 60 million hryvnias from the budget of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), which was allocated for social assistance to the seriously ill.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The investigation revealed that four people were involved in the transaction, including two deputy heads of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Another person involved is a former top official of the Kyiv City State Administration, now the head of one of Kyivʼs psychiatric hospitals and a medical and social company. SBU recently detained him while trying to flee abroad.

The fourth participant in the deal is the commercial director of the company that won the tender of the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to SBU, the defendants organized a mechanism to steal money allocated to help Kyiv residents with incurable diseases.

The Kyiv City State Administration officials signed a contract with an accompliceʼs company for a total of 149 million hryvnias. For this money, the contractors were to take care of Kyiv residents every day, including buying medicines, groceries, and providing medical care.

However, as stated in the case materials, the defendants spent almost a third of the budget funds on premium cars and luxury real estate, which according to the documents were used for the needs of patients.

One of the new Porsche Cayenne SUVs purchased by this company was used by the defendants themselves, but formally it was listed as a vehicle for transporting seriously ill patients.

During the investigation, it was also established that the owner of the contracting company unjustifiably registered himself with Group II disability and, thanks to this, received "reservation" from mobilization, the ability to travel outside Ukraine, and regular pension payments from the state budget.

All four participants in the scheme were reported under suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

embezzlement, embezzlement of property, abuse of official position ;

; fraud ;

; forgery of documents .

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.