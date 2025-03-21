General Staff: Russia lost another 1 330 soldiers and 101 artillery systems over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, March 20, the Russian Federation lost another 1 330 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces destroyed 17 tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles, 101 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 185 operational-tactical drones, 165 vehicles, and two special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 900 800 military personnel.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and about 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russian losses, according to the Ukrainian president on February 4, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories please follow us on X.