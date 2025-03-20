Trump orders start to dismantle Department of Education. He complains itʼs spending too much money

The US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order officially beginning the process of closing the Department of Education.

This is reported by The New York Times and CBS News.

"Weʼre going to eliminate it, and everyone knows thatʼs the right thing to do. Weʼre not doing well with education in this country, and weʼve been doing so for a long time," Trump said.

A White House official told CBS News that the order would not affect student loans, Pell and Title I grants, which provide financial assistance to school districts for children from low-income families, as well as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Trump has previously complained that the US spends too much money on education, even though it doesnʼt produce results.

"45 years after the creation of the Department of Education, the United States spends far more money on it than any other country, and spends the most money per student than any other country, yet we are at the bottom of the educational achievement list," he stated.

Additionally, the White House stated that any programs or activities receiving Department of Education funds should not "promote DEI or gender ideology".

As the NYT points out, in the United States, public schools are mostly funded by taxes collected by states and municipalities. The federal government accounts for about 10% of total school funding, but this money is mostly distributed by the Department of Education in accordance with federal law, not at the discretion of the president.

In the two months since Trump took office, the Education Department has already been cut in half, and the administration plans to transfer some of its functions to other agencies.

However, the complete elimination of the Department of Education would require Congress to pass legislation. Most bills in the Senate require 60 votes to pass, meaning seven Democrats must vote in favour along with all Republicans.

Republican efforts to shut down the Department of Education date back to the 1980s. But they have gained momentum in recent years with the rise of the parents’ rights movement. The movement, which includes key pro-Trump activists, has grown out of opposition to progressive programs that have promoted educational standards and inclusive policies for LGBTQ+ students. Activists have argued that these policies undermine parental rights and values.

