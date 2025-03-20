Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks in the US

Tesla is recalling nearly all Cybertruck vehicles in the US to fix an exterior panel that can detach while driving.

Reuters writes about this.

Tesla is recalling cars due to the risk that the stainless steel exterior panel could detach from the vehicle and create a potential road hazard, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

The company said it is aware of 151 warranty claims that may be related to this issue, but there have been no collisions or injuries so far.

The recall covers just over 46 000 vehicles assembled between November 2023 and February 27 of this year. This is the eighth recall for this SUV since January 2024.

While Tesla is not halting deliveries of its Cybertrucks, analysts estimate that the recalled vehicles make up the vast majority of Cybertrucks on the road.

The recall could be a setback for Tesla, whose shares have lost nearly half their value this year, as rising competition, an aging model line-up and backlash over CEO Elon Muskʼs controversial role in overseeing federal spending cuts at the White House have weighed on the stock.

