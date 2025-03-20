A museum of Soviet propaganda at VDNH is going to be created in Kyiv

The National Complex "Expocenter of Ukraine" has announced a competition to research the history and concept of VDNH as a Soviet ideological space. This work will become the basis for the creation of the Museum of Monumental Propaganda on the territory of VDNH.

The idea of creating such a museum arose back in 2016. Since 2014, decommunization has been ongoing in Ukraine, and since 2022, the process of decolonization has been actively developing. At the same time, back in 2008, 19 objects of the “Expocenter” were included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments as a complex monument of architecture and urban planning of local importance. And in 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers changed its status to national.

"Researching the Soviet history of VDNH and creating the Museum of Monumental Propaganda will help combine the protected heritage with its rethinking. After all, the Soviet history of the complex is embedded in its architecture: pavilions, buildings, and symbolism are already part of the future exposition," the report says.

Moreover, these monuments did not undergo any changes during the Soviet period — they were created exactly like that from the beginning. That is why VDNH is a logical place for a museum, according to the “Expocenter”.

Experts with experience working with cultural heritage, as well as researchers and curators who already have experience in creating visual and analytical projects dedicated to the culture and art of the Soviet era, are invited to participate in the competition.

