The International Olympic Committee has elected a new president. It is the first time it is a woman

Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe has been elected as the tenth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), making her the first woman to hold the position.

This was reported by the IOC press service.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa. I hope this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings are broken today, and I am fully aware of my responsibility as a role model," she said after her election.

Kirsty Coventry will succeed ninth IOC President Thomas Bach, whose 12-year term in office will officially end after June 23, 2025.

The President is elected by the members of the International Olympic Committee by secret ballot for a term of eight years.

Kirsty Coventry is Zimbabweʼs Minister of Sports and a two-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming. She beat out nearly a hundred of her IOC colleagues in the vote.