Zelensky: Ukraine needs at least €5 billion for ammunition

At the European Council summit in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky asked the EU leaders to urgently provide Ukraine with €5 billion for artillery shells. This idea was also put forward by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The president said this in a video address to the 27 participants of the European Council meeting on March 20.

"We would be very grateful for European support of at least €5 billion as soon as possible. Investments in weapons production are needed both in Ukraine and in your countries. Europe needs technological independence, including in weapons production. Everything necessary to protect the continent must be produced here, in Europe. We must work on this together," Zelensky said.

He added that Kyiv possesses modern technologies, particularly in the field of drones and electronic warfare, and they can be useful to international partners. Modernization of this weaponry through EU investments in Ukrainian industry and joint production is the basis of security in the region, says the President of Ukraine.

The Brussels summit declaration on March 20th states that the bloc continues to adhere to the “peace through strength” approach. The EU demands that Kyiv take the strongest possible position, with “its own powerful defense potential as an integral component”.

The European Union believes that peace in Ukraine must be underpinned by security guarantees. Member states will continue to provide financial, defence and humanitarian assistance, as well as to rebuild Ukraine and to pressure Russia with sanctions.

The provisions were supported by 26 out of 27 member states of the bloc. Only Hungary did not support the summit conclusions.

Previously, Kaja Kallas voiced a proposal to increase military aid to Ukraine to €40 billion by 2025. Now they have backed away from it and decided to focus on more concrete and rapid steps.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.