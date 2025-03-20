Hromadske: Fund linked to Yuriy Boykoʼs entourage purchased apartments in Kyiv for over $70 million

The Hunter investment fund, registered in the name of people from the entourage of the leader of the banned political party “OPZZh” Yuriy Boyko, has purchased at least 1 107 apartments in Kyiv worth over $70 million through investments in the construction of residential complexes.

This is stated in the Hromadske investigation.

The Hunter investment fund, managed by the Cypriot company KOTRYNA HOLDING LTD, is linked to Pavlo Yakubenko, who has ties to the leader of the banned “OPZZh” party Yuriy Boyko, and Yakubenkoʼs son Volodymyr worked at “Naftogaz of Ukraine” under Boykoʼs leadership. Journalists suggest that Boyko entered the Kyiv real estate market through Yakubenko.

In 2023, the Bihus.Info journalists first drew attention to the Hunter investment fund. Then they established that the fund owns about 60 apartments in various buildings in Kyiv, as well as that it owns shares in companies that are participants in the construction of these residential complexes.

Hromadske journalists have established that the Hunter Fund has purchased no less than 1 107 apartments in various residential complexes and developments since 2015. According to the journalists, these include:

456 apartments in the residential complex "French Boulevard 2";

71 apartments in the Kamerton residential complex;

298 apartments in the Welcome Home residential complex;

157 apartments in the LaLaLand residential complex;

5 apartments in the residential complex "Dniprovska Naberezhna, 19A";

119 apartments in the residential complex "House on Vavilovykh".

The total investment, according to journalistsʼ estimates, could exceed $70 million, the origin of which is unknown. Only during the first wave of investments in 2015-2017, the fund received apartments worth a total of about $16 million.

However, Boykoʼs official income is significantly lower than this amount. During this period, Boyko officially had no business assets, except for his wifeʼs company, which brought in about 2.5 million hryvnias per year.

The Hunter Fund is linked to the Fundament group of companies, owned by businessman Oleksiy Vedmedyev and “Motherland” MP Andriy Puziychuk. It is also linked to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Vyacheslav Nepop. Another partner of the fund is “bUd development”, owned by Vadym Stolar, Ihor Kushnir, and Vladyslava Molchanova.

The fund receives favorable conditions for purchasing apartments — sometimes half or even three times cheaper than the market price.

Journalists also drew attention to the fact that Yuriy Boykoʼs daughter, Yaroslava Boyko, purchased an estate in Obukhiv in 2023 at a very low price — $430 thousand, although the real value, according to experts, could reach $2 million.

Not far from this estate are plots belonging to Pavlo Yakubenkoʼs son Volodymyr. The entrance to the territory with their houses is shared.

Yuriy Boyko is an MP of several convocations. He also held the positions of Minister of Fuel and Energy (in 2006-2007, 2010) and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine (in 2012-2014). The politician was a member of the Party of Regions, which maintained close ties with Russia. Later, he headed the deputy group "Platform for Life and Peace", created from former members of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh). Its rhetoric was also pro-Kremlin.

Boyko often echoes Moscow’s narratives, including opposing the ban on the UOC MP. He also ran for president of Ukraine in 2014 and 2019.

