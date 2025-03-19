Trumpʼs special envoy Witkoff names date for new US-Russia talks

A new round of talks between the US and Russia is scheduled to take place on March 23 in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The talks will focus on the agreements reached between the US President Donald Trump and Putin during their March 18 dialogue.

Trumpʼs special representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said this on Fox News.

The US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Arab country. Witkoff stressed that the ceasefire agreements include a halt to attacks on all infrastructure, not just energy facilities.

He added that the condition on suspending strikes on infrastructure and targets in the Black Sea has allegedly already been agreed upon with the Russians, so Washington is waiting for support from Ukraine.

"Of course, I hope the Ukrainians will agree to this. We have some details that need to be discussed, it will start on Sunday in Jeddah," the official said.

It is not yet known whether Kyiv will be present at these talks. Moscow has also not officially confirmed the meeting on Sunday, March 23.

Russia and the United States held their first talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18. The meeting lasted about 4.5 hours. At that time, Washington and Moscow agreed to create negotiating groups to end the war in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.