Migrants attacked Polish border guards on the border with Belarus

Nearly 180 attempts by migrants to cross the border were recorded on the Polish-Belarusian border over the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of such cases this year. Some of the migrants were aggressive and attacked border guards.

The pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border has been increasing for several days. Almost along the entire section of the border in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, attempts to break into Polish territory are taking place. Migrants are trying to cross the border in the traditional way — from above through a metal fence. For this, they use ladders.

Some migrants, about a dozen or so, attacked the patrol, throwing stones and damaging a border guard vehicle. Almost all attempts to illegally cross the border were thwarted, but 11 people managed to cross, Polsat News notes. They were detained and include citizens of India, Belarus, Georgia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Moldova and Uzbekistan.

In total, almost 1 100 foreigners attempted to enter Poland illegally in March. This is more than twice as many as in February, when there were 500 such attempts.

The situation on the border of Belarus and Poland

In 2021, after the imposition of sanctions against Belarus for rigging the presidential election and suppressing the opposition and protests, a stream of migrants from the Middle East rushed to the border of the European Union (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia).

In the fall of 2021, migrants stormed the borders, throwing stones at border guards. Belarusian authorities brought them trucks of rubble and handed out gas canisters, blinded Polish border guards with laser pointers and stroboscopes, and tried to destroy the border fence.

Last year, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border escalated again. Illegal migrants regularly try to illegally enter Poland. In early June 2024, a Polish border guard died after being stabbed on the border with Belarus — a migrant threw a stick with a blade at him. It was after this incident that Poland introduced a buffer zone on June 13, 2024 — it covers a section of the Polish-Belarusian border over 60 kilometers long.

