Prince Harry could be banned from entering the US over his memoirs

District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C., has ordered the release of Prince Harryʼs immigration documents at the request of activists who have accused him of lying.

This is reported by the BBC.

The data is to be released following a Freedom of Information request filed by the conservative think tank Heritage, which says Prince Harry has concealed his past drug use, which could have prevented him from obtaining a US visa.

The allegations are based on the Duke of Sussexʼs memoir Spare. In the book, published in January 2023, he mentions using cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. In particular, the prince claims that he first tried cocaine at the age of 17.

"It wasnʼt much fun, and it didnʼt make me particularly happy, like it seemed to make everyone around me. But it allowed me to feel different, which was the main goal," the text says.

The US visa application form asks about drug use, including past drug use. If a person admits to a bad habit, they may be denied a visa, although officers have the discretion to make decisions.

Despite this, the Heritage Center claims that Prince Harry lied to the countryʼs immigration service, which could lead to a lifetime ban on his entry into the United States.

Prince Harry moved to the United States with his wife Meghan in 2020 after giving up his titles and privileges. It is unclear what visa he used to enter the country, as the Duchess is a United States citizen.

