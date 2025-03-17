The President signed a bill on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 12378 on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law.

This is stated in the billʼs title card.

During the period of martial law, Ukrainian military personnel may be sent abroad for national security, to repel and deter armed aggression, to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to exercise the right to self-defense, which is provided for in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The explanatory note to the bill states that it will improve the mechanisms for the presence of military personnel — both independently and as part of units — on the territory of partner countries during martial law.

The draft law stipulates that the decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states is made by the president, but with a request for approval by the Verkhovna Rada. Information will be provided on the tasks, the total number of these units, the type and composition of their weapons, military equipment, subordination, terms of stay and conditions for their extension, etc.

This does not apply to cases where the military repels armed aggression on the territory of an aggressor state.

The implementation of the bill will ensure that the army will receive military equipment from partner countries, and the relevant units will be equipped with personnel and equipment, the mastery of which requires long training cycles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.