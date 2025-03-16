Andriy Hnatov appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Major General Andriy Hnatov will head the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was appointed to the position by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Since the end of February 2025, Andriy Hnatov has held the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff. In his new position, the Major General is tasked with increasing the efficiency of the management vertical of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular during the reorganization and implementation of the corps structure.

Lieutenant General Anatoliy Barhylevych, who previously headed the General Staff, will continue his service as Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense. He will monitor the implementation of reforms in the army and compliance with legislation in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What is known about Andriy Hnatov?

Andriy Hnatov graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of Tank Troops in 2001. From 2016 to 2018, he headed the headquarters of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, after which he commanded the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Belinsky.

In 2022, he headed the headquarters and became the deputy commander of the troops of the Operational Command "South" of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2022, he replaced General Dmytro Marchenko, leading the defense of Mykolaiv, and was one of the commanders responsible for the liberation of the Kherson region.

In the spring of 2023, he led the defense of Bakhmut, which was in the area of responsibility of the “Khortytsia” Operational-strategic group under the command of Oleksandr Syrskyi. In addition, Andriy Hnatov is one of the officers who formed units of the renewed marines from units that left the occupied Crimea.

Hnatov was appointed to command the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June 2024, replacing Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol. This happened after the former chief of staff of the “Azov” Brigade of the National Guard Bohdan Krotevych filed a complaint against Sodol in the State Bureau of Investigation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.