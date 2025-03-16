More than 50 people killed in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

At least 51 people have died and more than 118 have been injured in a fire at a nightclub in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia.

This was reported by officials, the BBC reports.

The health minister said 18 people remained in serious condition. The director of one hospital told local media that it was difficult to identify the patients due to a lack of documents. She added that the dead were between 14 and 24 years old.







There were an estimated 1 500 guests in the club at the time of the incident. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by sparks from pyrotechnic devices that hit the ceiling made of flammable material. Local media wrote that someone inside the club set off fireworks.

The Prime Minister said the government would do everything necessary to eliminate the consequences and understand the causes of the incident. The Minister of Internal Affairs, without giving any details, emphasized that one man had already been detained.

