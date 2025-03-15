NYT: Washington will restrict entry to the US for citizens of 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is considering new restrictions on entry into the United States for citizens of 43 countries. Among them are Russia and Belarus.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

US diplomatic and security officials have developed a plan that includes a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens will be completely banned from entering, an “orange” list of 10 countries from which travel will be restricted but not blocked, and a “yellow” list of 22 countries that will be given 60 days to address security deficiencies.

The "red" list includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen; the "orange" list includes Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Turkmenistan; and the "yellow" list includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.

The State Department and security agencies are currently reviewing the proposal, but a final decision has not yet been made. The countries on the lists tend to have weak or corrupt governments, as well as security problems.

Trump issued the order shortly after taking office in January, giving the State Department 60 days to prepare the lists. He justifies this by the need to protect the United States from potential threats. Similar bans were in effect during Trumpʼs first term, but were partially lifted by the Biden administration in 2021. Now they want to return and expand them.

The State Department previously said it was complying with Trumpʼs order and was "committed to protecting our country and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national and public security through our visa process".

