Huawei lobbyists banned from entering the European Parliament and the European Commission — they are suspected of bribing MEPs

The European Parliament and the European Commission have blacklisted Huawei lobbyists after allegations of bribing MEPs.

This was reported by the parliamentary spokesman to Politico.

"Parliament has decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend access to parliament of representatives associated with Huawei, with immediate effect," he said.

The ban is temporary and will remain in effect at least until the investigation is complete.

Similarly, commissionersʼ offices and all departments have been instructed to immediately suspend contacts and meetings with Huawei.

What preceded

Belgium and Portugal conducted searches in the European Parliament corruption case in favor of Huawei on March 13. Investigators suspect that lobbyists bribed current or former members of the European Parliament to promote the companyʼs trade policy.

The Belgian newspaper Le Soir wrote that MEPs could be bribed with Huawei smartphones, as well as tickets to football matches — Huawei has a private box at Lotto Park, the home stadium of the Belgian football club Anderlecht.

