Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on the text of the peace agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on the text of the peace agreement — both sides confirmed this.

This was first announced by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the XII Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani news agency Report reports.

According to him, Armenia has accepted Azerbaijanʼs proposals in the context of the last two unresolved points of the peace agreement. The Azerbaijani side expects that Yerevan will then have to make amendments to its constitution, which contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan.

The Armenian service of Radio Liberty writes that the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement — all points of the document have been agreed upon, it is ready for signing. Now Armenia is ready to agree on the date and place.

Armenia conveyed its consent to Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels and proposed to prepare a joint statement, but official Baku preferred to make a unilateral statement, the Armenian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan have been arguing over some territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh, for over a century. Each country considers the region its historical territory, each has its own arguments and interpretations of history. After the 1991–1993 war and the signed peace agreement, Nagorno-Karabakh became an unrecognized republic, de facto controlled by Armenia, but de jure part of Azerbaijan.

On January 1, 2024, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) ceased to exist. In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched its last military offensive on this territory, and on October 15, the Azerbaijani flag flew over the former capital of NKR, Stepanakert.

