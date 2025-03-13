Polish President Andrzej Duda called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of his country to deter possible Russian aggression.

The Financial Times writes about this.

According to Duda, еру US President Donald Trump may move US nuclear warheads from Western Europe or the US to Poland, a possibility he recently discussed with еру US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

"NATOʼs borders have shifted east since 1999, so 26 years later, NATOʼs infrastructure should also shift east. This is obvious to me," the Polish president noted.

The decision remains with Trump, Duda noted, and recalled that Russia deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus: "It didnʼt ask anyone for permission."

In this regard, Duda hopes to revive the nuclear weapons sharing project, which he presented to the previous administration of the US President Joe Biden in 2022.

Dudaʼs call to deploy nuclear weapons underscores growing concern in Poland, shared by other countries in the European region, that Russia is emerging strengthened from peace talks with Ukraine brokered by Donald Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a recent address to the nation that he would launch a “strategic debate” on protecting European allies with French nuclear deterrents. Macron’s statement came in response to the cooling of transatlantic relations and the rapprochement between Washington and Moscow.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.