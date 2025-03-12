Some of the people taken hostage by militants on a train have been released in Pakistan

In Pakistan, on March 11, militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army attacked the Jaffar Express train and took its passengers hostage.

BBC military sources say 155 passengers were freed and 27 militants were killed.

UPD: The Pakistani army said it had freed more than 300 hostages from a passenger train. 33 militants were killed in the operation. Before the operation began, militants had killed 21 civilians and four soldiers.

Pakistani security forces say they have deployed hundreds of troops to rescue the passengers, using helicopters and special forces. The Balochistan Liberation Army has warned of "serious consequences" if the hostages are freed.

At least a hundred of those on the train were members of the security forces. It is unknown how many passengers are still held hostage. Dozens of those released have been taken to hospitals.

Some of the militants may have abandoned the train and taken an unknown number of passengers with them. The Balochistan Liberation Army has been designated a terrorist organization by Pakistani authorities, as well as several Western countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

An insurgency in Balochistan has been raging for decades, with regular attacks on the army and government. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seeks independence for the region. It is the largest of several ethnic insurgent groups that accuse the Pakistani government of unfairly exploiting Balochistanʼs gas and mineral resources.

Balochistan is a historical and geographical region located in southwestern Asia. It encompasses parts of three countries: Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. The largest part of Balochistan is under the rule of Pakistan.

