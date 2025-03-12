At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with three “Iskander” missiles and 133 drones

On the night of March 12, Russia struck Ukraine with three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from Crimea at Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, as well as 133 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, 98 targets were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kherson regions.

Another 20 enemy drones were lost without any negative consequences. The regions of Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv were affected by the Russian attack.

