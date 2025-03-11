The Ukrainian Parliament has approved the civil service remuneration reform. What does it provide for?

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has generally approved draft law No. 8222 on the reform of civil servant remuneration based on job classification.

This was reported by the National Agency for Civil Servants.

259 members of parliament voted for the document.

The agency emphasized that this project has the status of "European integration" and is part of the Ukraine Facility Plan.

The reform provides for the differentiation of wages into:

fixed salary (official salary, seniority bonus, bonus for civil servant rank);

variable salary (bonuses).

A fixed salary is a fixed and guaranteed payment. Salaries should be set based on a catalog of typical positions and compared to salaries in the private sector.

In addition, the annual bonus amount should not exceed 30% of the annual salary. The bonus will depend on the civil servantʼs personal contribution to the overall performance of the state body.

The bonus fund of a state body is set at 20% of the total annual salary fund.

The head of the “Servant of the People” party Olena Shulyak emphasized that the document does not make any changes to the state budget, and therefore does not provide for additional expenses for salaries of officials and an increase in their salaries.

The law, with the exception of certain provisions, enters into force on April 1, 2025.

