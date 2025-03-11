A book was returned to a New Jersey library — 99 years late

New Jersey resident Mary Cooper found a book her grandfather had borrowed from the library in 1926 — 99 years ago. She returned it.

CNN writes about this.

The book, about making childrenʼs toys from wood, metal, and household items, was published in 1911. Grandpa Tilton Cooper had borrowed it from the library a year before he died. The woman assumed he wanted to make something for his daughter, Maryʼs mother.

Although Mary Cooper has no personal memories of her grandfather, as he died before she was born, her mother often told stories about Tilton. He made toy wooden sailboats for her mother, which he later donated to the Bay Head Historical Society in New Jersey.

Mary Cooper returned a book her grandfather had borrowed to the library — 99 years too late.

Ms. Cooper decided to return the book to the library, hoping it would be accepted there. She also feared that she would be charged an overdue fine, which could be as much as $18 000.

Ten library staff members came to see the book and were very happy to see it returned. The book was made part of a memorabilia exhibit in Toms River, open to all visitors.

