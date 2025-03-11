France wants to open bars more actively in villages and towns. This should bring people out of isolation

The lower house of the French parliament has backed a bill that would make it easier to open bars in villages, in an attempt to revive social life in small communities.

This is reported by the BBC.

The bill, which eases strict restrictions on issuing permits for the sale of alcohol in establishments, was supported by 156 MPs. The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate.

To open a bar in France that sells alcohol and spirits with an alcohol content of more than 18%, you need a type 4 liquor license. No new licenses are currently being issued. People planning to open a bar will have to wait until an existing one closes.

In France, the number of bars and cafes selling alcohol has declined sharply, from 200 000 in 1960 to 36 000 in 2015. Most establishments have closed in rural areas.

The new legislation will allow businesses in towns and villages with populations of less than 3 500 that do not already have bars to apply for a new permit without waiting. Local authorities will decide whether to grant or deny the entrepreneurʼs request.

Supporters of the initiative say the changes will improve social connections among town residents and break them out of isolation, while critics warn of health risks for visitors.

