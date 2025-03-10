Five temperature records were set in Kyiv in three days

Five temperature records were recorded in Kyiv on March 7-9.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.

The maximum air temperature on March 7 in the afternoon reached +20.2 °C — 3.9 °C higher than in 1995 for this date.

The maximum air temperature on March 8 in the afternoon reached +18.8 °C. This is 1.1 °C higher than in 2019 for this date.

The average daily air temperature on this day was the highest during the observations and was +12.1 °C, which exceeded the previous record of 2019 by 2.0 °C, and the climatic norm by 10.6 °C. According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to the weather of the end of April.

The maximum air temperature on March 9 in the afternoon reached +20.0 °C, which is 2.7 °C higher than in 1920 for this date. The average daily air temperature was the highest during the observation period and was +11.2 °C, which exceeded the previous record of 2019 by 0.7 °C and the climatic norm by 9.4 °C.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.