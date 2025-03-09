The government has allowed the transfer of state military technologies to various companies — this will increase weapons production

The government on Friday, March 7, approved a resolution that establishes the rules for transferring documentation for Ukrainian weapons to various companies to increase their production. Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers opened access to military technologies owned by the state.

This was reported on March 9 by the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

If state-owned enterprises cannot produce the required number of weapons for defense, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine can now transfer drawings and technical documentation to other manufacturers, including private companies that are capable of producing such products.

At the same time, the document took into account the preservation of state secrets and intellectual property rights.

Smetanin explains that this will allow the army to be provided with the necessary weapons more quickly, expand production, and give Ukrainian enterprises more opportunities to receive orders and develop.

