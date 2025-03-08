UN: In 2025, women will have only 64% of the rights that men have

The United Nations (UN) has prepared a report on the current state of women in the world. In 2025, women will have only 64% of the rights that men have.

In the 30 years since the Beijing Declaration — a plan agreed upon by the governments of 189 countries to achieve gender equality — 1 531 reforms aimed at empowering women have been implemented around the world.

393 million women and girls around the world now live in extreme poverty. Sexual violence in conflict zones has halved since 2022, with 95% of victims being women and girls.

Almost a fifth of all married women in the world were married as children. One in three experiences physical or sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the gender gap in the workplace has remained unchanged for decades: 63% of working-age women are employed, compared to 92% of men. At the same time, women are still 2.5 times more likely than men to do household, childcare and other unpaid work. Although the number of women in parliaments has doubled, that is still only a quarter of the seats. Only 87 countries worldwide have ever been led by women.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has noted that discrimination against women is being exacerbated by new threats. The digitalization of society, while offering many opportunities, often silences womenʼs voices, reinforces prejudice against them and fuels violence.