Detained during a meeting: SBU exposes FSB agent at the State Space Agency

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an official of the State Space Agency who had secret data on Ukrainian strategic enterprises and access to secret satellite images. He is suspected of collaborating with Russian special services.

This is reported by SBU.

Counterintelligence and investigators detained the man during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries. According to the case materials, the FSB recruited this agent in 2024. Since then, the Security Service of Ukraine has documented the suspectʼs connections with Russian handlers. Law enforcement officers used the official to disinform the enemy, passing on information beneficial to Ukraine.

The investigation found that the agent was recruited through his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and works for Moscow. According to SBU, the man agreed to work for the Russians for money, and after retirement in 2025, he wanted to move to Russia.

The person involved in the case collected and transmitted classified information that he possessed in his position. In particular, about the locations of military facilities that produce navigation systems, about reserve points of strategic enterprises and military warehouses, as well as about Ukraineʼs production of high-precision weapons and satellite images.

According to available data, the Kremlin wanted to use this information to strike strategically important Ukrainian targets from the air. A mobile phone with anonymous chats in messengers and e-mail, which he used to communicate with the FSB, was seized from the detainee.

The potential agent was informed of suspicion of treason committed during martial law. He will soon be placed in custody as a preventive measure. The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

