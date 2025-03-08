At night, the Russians launched three “Iskander” missiles and 145 drones into Ukraine

On the night of March 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one “Iskander-K” cruise missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy also struck with 145 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and from Chaudy in Crimea.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At 09:00, the shooting down of an “Iskander-K” cruise missile and 79 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Another 54 enemy drones were lost without any negative consequences. The Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions were affected by the enemy attack.

