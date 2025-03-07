Consequences of Russian strike on station shelter eliminated at the Chornobyl NPP

At the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) on March 7 at 12 noon, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the stationʼs shelter were eliminated.

This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management.

The radiation level is now normal and will continue to be monitored. A unit of the State Emergency Service, including climbers, will be on duty at the station. Thermal monitoring will also be carried out.

"Now our task is to conduct a qualitative analysis of the damage to the NSC arch and restore its functioning," said the head of the Ministry of Environment Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Attack on the Chornobyl shelter

On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, causing a fire. It was quickly extinguished, but the structural filler continued to smolder.

The Russian attack affected a large area. On February 14, a Russian drone blew a hole in the roof of the new secure confinement, a large arch-shaped shelter that covers the old sarcophagus of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and prevents the spread of radiation outward.

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded that both the outer and inner shell of the arch were damaged — a six-meter hole was formed. Some other equipment and electrical cables were also damaged.

The Ukrainian government has allocated over 1.5 billion hryvnias for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant shelter. And €400 000 will be allocated from the budget of the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl for research into the damaged Chornobyl nuclear power plant shelter.

